Zacks: Analysts Expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Announce Earnings of $6.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will report earnings of $6.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.02. Humana posted earnings of $7.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $24.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.71 to $24.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $27.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.41 to $31.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. Humana’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

HUM stock traded down $4.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $419.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,809. Humana has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $424.14 and its 200-day moving average is $423.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Humana by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Humana by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 4.8% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

