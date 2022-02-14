Zacks: Analysts Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to announce sales of $3.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.07 billion and the lowest is $3.03 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $2.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.
On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $16.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.37 billion to $16.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.41 billion to $19.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. FMR LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 79.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,823 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $82,356,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PulteGroup by 44.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PulteGroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter worth $50,294,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PHM traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,971,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.71. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $63.90.
PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.
