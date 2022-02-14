Zacks: Analysts Expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to post sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPR. Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $39.18 on Monday. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,709 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,063 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

