Zacks: Analysts Expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Southern reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Southern.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.85. 728,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,824,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,610 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,818 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

