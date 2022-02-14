Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to Announce $2.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to post earnings per share of $2.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is $2.32. American Financial Group reported earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full year earnings of $9.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded down $2.79 on Monday, reaching $133.78. 3,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $105.81 and a 1-year high of $146.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

