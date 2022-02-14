Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to report sales of $60.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $37.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $206.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.40 million to $208.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $268.70 million, with estimates ranging from $254.90 million to $282.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IIPR. JMP Securities raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.43.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $189.02. 156,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,306. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $160.91 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.05. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

