Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.50 Million

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to report sales of $60.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $37.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $206.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.40 million to $208.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $268.70 million, with estimates ranging from $254.90 million to $282.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IIPR. JMP Securities raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.43.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $101,408.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $189.02. 156,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,306. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $160.91 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.05. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.