Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will announce ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

KNSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.65. 8,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,669. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The stock has a market cap of $733.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,548,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,768,000 after buying an additional 213,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,540,000 after purchasing an additional 621,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,965,000 after purchasing an additional 879,922 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,234,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after buying an additional 374,776 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

