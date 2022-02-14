Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Will Announce Earnings of $10.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will announce earnings of $10.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $11.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.66. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings per share of $18.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year earnings of $39.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.60 to $43.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $41.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.79 to $45.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,225,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,779,925,000 after purchasing an additional 177,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,207,799,000 after purchasing an additional 141,980 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,496,479,000 after purchasing an additional 225,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,653,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,397,458,000 after purchasing an additional 43,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $360.24. 2,584,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,823,958. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $377.13 and its 200-day moving average is $391.41. The stock has a market cap of $120.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $307.58 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

