Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will report $3.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the lowest is $2.98 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year sales of $12.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

NYSE UNM traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.55. 3,145,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 772.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

