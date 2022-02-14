Zacks: Brokerages Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the highest is $1.68. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total transaction of $1,659,432.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,675 shares of company stock worth $4,672,698. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $129,756,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8,484.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,048,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,691 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $92,408,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,538,279,000 after purchasing an additional 530,386 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $89.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $112.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.81. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

