Zacks: Brokerages Expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Check-Cap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). Check-Cap posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check-Cap will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Check-Cap.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Check-Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Dawson James upgraded shares of Check-Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Check-Cap in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEK traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,676. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.47. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the second quarter valued at $630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 784.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 79,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 5,112.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 51,124 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Check-Cap in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,257,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 207,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

