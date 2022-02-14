Zacks: Brokerages Expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to post $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.44. Churchill Downs reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 489.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $9.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

CHDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $220.91 on Wednesday. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $175.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.58. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

