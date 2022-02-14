Zacks: Brokerages Expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to Post $0.89 EPS

Brokerages predict that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.81. Discovery reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery.

DISCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discovery has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

DISCA opened at $29.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47. Discovery has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,052,000 after purchasing an additional 76,395 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Discovery by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,000,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Discovery by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Discovery by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 105,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $5,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

