Zacks: Brokerages Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post sales of $3.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.26 billion and the lowest is $3.09 billion. Henry Schein posted sales of $3.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year sales of $12.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Henry Schein.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.06. 4,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,445. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 73.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,739,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,642,000 after buying an additional 1,159,051 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,208,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,161,000 after purchasing an additional 803,845 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,990,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in Henry Schein by 7.7% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,018,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,467,000 after buying an additional 789,655 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 84.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,399,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after buying an additional 641,612 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

