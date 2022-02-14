Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to Announce $1.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,056. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,199 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,506. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,520,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,767,395,000 after purchasing an additional 135,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,540,000 after purchasing an additional 819,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,764,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,695,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,309,000 after purchasing an additional 290,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,552,000 after purchasing an additional 586,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.