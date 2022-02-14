Zacks: Brokerages Expect KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) will post earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KLX Energy Services’ earnings. KLX Energy Services reported earnings of ($3.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($12.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.92) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KLX Energy Services.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.64). KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 835.23% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.56) earnings per share.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty boosted their target price on KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

KLXE traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,441. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. KLX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.67.

In other news, insider Max Bouthillette sold 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $46,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLXE. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in KLX Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 27,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

