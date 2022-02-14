Zacks: Brokerages Expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $310.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to post $310.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $272.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $348.50 million. NextEra Energy Partners reported sales of $246.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.43). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Shares of NEP stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.83. 254,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,470. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.90. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

