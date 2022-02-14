Zacks Investment Management Acquires Shares of 2,853 Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,417,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $148.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.86. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $103.39 and a 12-month high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PIPR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.80.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

