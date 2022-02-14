Zacks Investment Management Invests $624,000 in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 808.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 124,715 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,747,000 after buying an additional 35,423 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VIVO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

