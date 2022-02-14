Zacks Investment Management Purchases 137 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $163.84 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $171.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

