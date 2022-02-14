Zacks Investment Management Purchases 1,380 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after buying an additional 8,775,720 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after purchasing an additional 634,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,268,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $201.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.61. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $188.09 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

