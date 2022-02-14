Zacks Investment Management Purchases 840 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Costamare were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 28,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth $638,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth $2,473,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth $1,750,000. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costamare in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.41. Costamare Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

