Zacks Investment Management Sells 69 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 916,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,900,000 after purchasing an additional 83,513 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,748,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 45,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

Shares of MSI opened at $216.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.79 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.99.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.