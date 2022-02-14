Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.63 million, a P/E ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -272.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 0.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 985,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

