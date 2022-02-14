Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $22.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.81 and a beta of 0.88. Cameco has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $28.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

