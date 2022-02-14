Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) to Strong-Buy

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

TMHC opened at $29.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.79.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $42,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,296 shares of company stock worth $6,450,910 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,002,000 after buying an additional 216,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,327,000 after buying an additional 254,544 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,094,000 after buying an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,388,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,921 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.