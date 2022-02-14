Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.13

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.13 and last traded at $34.57, with a volume of 63757 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

ZLNDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

