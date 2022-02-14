Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.47

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 1914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

ZEAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $722.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.31) by $1.70. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 371.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.62%. The business had revenue of $16.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.