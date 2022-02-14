Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen lowered Zendesk from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. decreased their price target on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.30.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $116.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 1.09. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $159.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. Zendesk’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $25,765.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total value of $87,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,696,015. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,275,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Zendesk by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zendesk by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

