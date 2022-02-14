Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at UBS Group

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.30.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $116.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.69. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $159.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.60% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $25,765.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,696,015 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Zendesk by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,175,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Zendesk by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,625,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

