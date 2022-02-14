Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sells 4,688 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $235,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ZNTL traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,533. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day moving average is $68.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.76.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
