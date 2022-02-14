Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sells 4,688 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $235,618.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ZNTL traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,533. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day moving average is $68.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZNTL. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.