Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $78.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ ZG opened at $53.92 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.81.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.