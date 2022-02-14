Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.75.
Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $53.92 on Friday. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $505,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,590,000 after buying an additional 41,842 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,889,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
