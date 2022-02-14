Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Up 6.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $47.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Zillow Group traded as high as $57.88 and last traded at $57.38. 21,427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,142,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.92.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,106,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,590,000 after buying an additional 41,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 213,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,063,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of -65.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average of $75.81.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

