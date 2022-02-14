Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.400-$6.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.10 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.96.

ZBH opened at $116.21 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average of $136.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

