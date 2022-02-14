Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $87.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

ZION stock opened at $73.22 on Monday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.51.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $152,706.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,787. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,251,000 after buying an additional 58,947 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,351,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $935,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

