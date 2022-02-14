ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $282,724.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for $0.0695 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $7.46 million and $282,724.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00043939 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.74 or 0.06860462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,525.35 or 1.00023875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00047361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00047962 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006309 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 107,352,382 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

