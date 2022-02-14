Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

ZURVY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $48.44 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $38.43 and a 52 week high of $49.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.77.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

