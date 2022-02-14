Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) versus Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Critical Comparison

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Star Equity alerts:

26.0% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Star Equity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Zynex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Star Equity and Zynex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $78.16 million 0.10 -$6.46 million $0.04 32.01 Zynex $80.12 million 3.48 $9.07 million $0.25 28.60

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Star Equity. Zynex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Equity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 0.98% -38.62% -10.09% Zynex 8.65% 17.11% 12.62%

Risk and Volatility

Star Equity has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Star Equity and Zynex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75

Zynex has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 164.42%. Given Zynex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zynex is more favorable than Star Equity.

Summary

Zynex beats Star Equity on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.