Zynga Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Zynga in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZNGA. Barclays downgraded shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $9.16 on Monday. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after buying an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 58.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,655,000 after buying an additional 11,839,136 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,885,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,069,000 after buying an additional 989,291 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,335,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,149,000 after buying an additional 6,062,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,582,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,940,000 after buying an additional 616,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

