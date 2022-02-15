-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Arlo Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arlo Technologies.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BWS Financial upped their target price on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of ARLO stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,504. The company has a market cap of $764.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $10.88.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

