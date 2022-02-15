-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navitas Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Navitas Semiconductor.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVTS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

