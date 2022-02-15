-$0.07 EPS Expected for BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.05). BTRS reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BTRS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on BTRS from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

In other BTRS news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 34,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 4th quarter worth $57,976,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in BTRS by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,413,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BTRS by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,577,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322,998 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BTRS in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,765,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BTRS by 778.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,241,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,363 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BTRS opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. BTRS has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a market cap of $973.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.37.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

