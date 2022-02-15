$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.11. Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

INN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.19. 537,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,648. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 59,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,891,000 after purchasing an additional 61,272 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.