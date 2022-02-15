-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.18). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

ACB has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research note on Friday. dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.98.

Shares of ACB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.52. The stock had a trading volume of 109,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,668. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $14.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

