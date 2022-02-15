-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.76) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GALT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GALT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 12.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 44,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 44.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 22.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GALT stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,528. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market cap of $120.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

