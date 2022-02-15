-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.05). Splunk reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. BTIG Research upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.30.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 14.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,894 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Splunk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,717 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,742,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth about $812,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 8.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Splunk by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,652 shares of the software company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $124.97 on Friday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $176.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.62. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.31.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.