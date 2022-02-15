$0.25 EPS Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.26. Kornit Digital reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kornit Digital.

KRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Kornit Digital stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.21 and a beta of 1.85. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $181.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 430,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,495,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

