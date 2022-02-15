$0.30 EPS Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.31. Green Dot reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GDOT shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 671,000 shares of company stock worth $25,642,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Green Dot by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,020,000 after purchasing an additional 44,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,521,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Green Dot by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,820,000 after acquiring an additional 148,461 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,334,000 after purchasing an additional 546,381 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,751,000 after purchasing an additional 43,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.29. 2,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,827. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $55.67.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

