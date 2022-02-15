$0.32 EPS Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Fulton Financial reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 27.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on FULT shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.41. The company had a trading volume of 35,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average of $16.55. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

